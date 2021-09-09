PharmaTher to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PharmaTher’s CEO and Chairman, Fabio Chianelli, will discuss the Company's product pipeline and upcoming milestones, including its FDA Phase 2 clinical study programs with ketamine for Parkinson’s disease, treatment-resistant depression and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS” or “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”). Also, the Company’s microneedle patch programs with ketamine, KETABET and psychedelics will be discussed. The presentation will be available to registered Conference attendees for on-demand viewing beginning at 7:00 AM EST on September 13. Qualified investors can learn more about the Conference and register to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PharmaTher’s management here.

​PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM) is a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel uses, formulations and delivery methods of psychedelics, such as ketamine, to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders. PharmaTher is currently conducting an FDA approved phase 2 clinical study with ketamine to treat Parkinson’s disease and is developing novel microneedle patches for the intradermal delivery of psychedelics.

