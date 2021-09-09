Plant Veda’s Blueberry Lassi Named a Finalist for Product of the Year Award

The awards show will be hosted virtually on September 16th, 2021, from 6PM to 7PM PDT where winners will be announced. Those who wish to join the awards show can register for free at this link .

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that its blueberry lassi has been named a finalist for the Product of the Year Award by the BC Food and Beverage Association.

The mango version of the lassi product line has already garnered awards such as the Product of the Year Award at Veg Expo 2019 and the Clean Choice Award by the Clean Eating Magazine earlier this year. The blueberry lassi, a newer addition to the lassi product line, features wholesome BC blueberries mixed with Canadian maple syrup to produce a naturally-sweetened probiotic plant-based lassi.

“Plant Veda’s blueberry lassi has been a fan favorite since it was launched and it’s very close to my heart because it’s made with blueberries grown in British Columbia along with pure Canadian maple syrup and oats. Big congratulations to all the blueberry farmers of British Columbia for the achievement as it's an honour to be nominated as one of the finest food products that BC has to offer”, says Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “I encourage everyone to join the awards show a week from now and cheer for all the wonderful products coming out of BC this year”.

Marketing and Investor Relations Renewal

The Company also announces it has renewed its agreement with Gina Capital to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The renewed term shall last two months, commencing September 15, 2021. As consideration for the services the Company has made payments totalling €75,000.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com .

Investor Relations:

Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com

Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:

Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.