The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) (“FTA”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with FTA’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FTA securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the IPO may, no later than September 10, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/full-truck-alliance-class-action-lawsuit?utm_sour ...

FTA purports to, with its subsidiaries, operate a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments in the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”). It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services. Yunmanman and Huochebang were founded in 2013 and 2011, respectively, and both companies were digital freight platforms in the PRC prior to their merger which created FTA in 2017.

On May 27, 2021, FTA filed a Registration Statement on a Form F-1, which in combination with subsequent amendments of Forms F-1/A filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(1), would be used for the IPO. On June 23, 2021, FTA filed its final prospectus for the IPO on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, FTA sold approximately 82,500,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $19.00 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement failed to disclose the specific known concerns and issues with FTA’s practices and apparent non-compliance with relevant technology laws. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose FTA’s non-compliance with the relevant regulations or the potential penalties for its non-compliance—including a suspension of new user additions during a cybersecurity review.

