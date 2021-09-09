checkAd

Four UBS advisors in Southern California named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  25   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that four Financial Advisors in Southern California have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The UBS advisors named to the list are Drew Freides, Michael D. Kanigher, Mark N. Binder and Craig S. Chiate.

“We are extremely proud to have exceptional UBS representation in Southern California on this prestigious list,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “It’s truly gratifying to see Mark, Craig, Drew and Michael acknowledged for their long-standing client dedication and recognized for their industry achievements.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 14,05€
Hebel 13,47
Ask 1,01
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,22€
Hebel 12,95
Ask 1,08
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Drew Freides specializes in providing senior company executives and multigenerational families with holistic financial advice, including liability management, estate planning, tax optimization and philanthropic strategies. This is the sixth consecutive year that Drew has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list, and over the years has also been named to the Barron’s Top 100 Financial Advisors list and Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisors list. Drew and his team manage over $6 billion in client assets, and he is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council, which represents an exclusive group of the firm’s top 2% of advisors.

Michael D. Kanigher provides insight and solutions to a select number of affluent clients with complex wealth management needs. He has been named to numerous industry accolades for his dedication to clients including the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list, the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors list. This is the sixth consecutive year that Michael has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. Michael and his team manage $6 billion in client assets and have been named to the Barron's Top 50 Private Wealth Advisory Teams list every year since inception. He is also a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council.

Mark N. Binder has worked in the wealth management industry for over 25 years, providing comprehensive wealth management and investing solutions to ultra-affluent individuals, families, partnerships, endowments, and foundations. In recognition of his dedication to clients, this is the second year that Mark has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. He has also been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list every year since 2016. Mark’s team manages $4.9 billion in client assets, and he is a member of the UBS Pinnacle Council.

Seite 1 von 2
UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Four UBS advisors in Southern California named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that four Financial Advisors in Southern California have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The UBS advisors named to the list are Drew Freides, Michael D. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Two Financial Advisors join UBS in Portland, Maine
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 35/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.09.21Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Two UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan bleibt optimistisch für Aktien - Neues EuroStoxx-Jahresziel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte