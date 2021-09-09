ALYI Announces $2 Million 2021 Revenue Target From First Electric Vehicle Sales And Details Plans To Pursue Over $200 Billion In Total Market Opportunities

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced a $2 million revenue target for 2021. The company expects to begin delivery on an order of 2,000 electric motorcycles slated for service in the motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market in Africa.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself. ALYI expects to acquire an equity stake in a motorcycle taxi business and generate revenue from taxi operations. ALYI plans to evolve the taxi operations long-term into a rideshare operation.

Through participation in the taxi operations, ALYI expects to produce higher grow margins than typical Electric Vehicle (EV) businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.

ALYI’s 2021 target may increase with the addition of EV sales before year end in Ethiopia. The company has previously announced the expansion of an EV pilot into Ethiopia and management is optimistic the pilot may convert into additional EV sales before year end.

While ALYI is generating its first EV industry revenues from the sale of electric motorcycles, ALYI is not just an electric motorcycle business. ALYI is seeding an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.