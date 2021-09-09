checkAd

ALYI Announces $2 Million 2021 Revenue Target From First Electric Vehicle Sales And Details Plans To Pursue Over $200 Billion In Total Market Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 14:57  |  25   |   |   

Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced a $2 million revenue target for 2021. The company expects to begin delivery on an order of 2,000 electric motorcycles slated for service in the motorcycle taxi (boda boda) market in Africa.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself. ALYI expects to acquire an equity stake in a motorcycle taxi business and generate revenue from taxi operations.  ALYI plans to evolve the taxi operations long-term into a rideshare operation.

Through participation in the taxi operations, ALYI expects to produce higher grow margins than typical Electric Vehicle (EV) businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021. Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021. ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.

ALYI’s 2021 target may increase with the addition of EV sales before year end in Ethiopia.  The company has previously announced the expansion of an EV pilot into Ethiopia and management is optimistic the pilot may convert into additional EV sales before year end.

While ALYI is generating its first EV industry revenues from the sale of electric motorcycles, ALYI is not just an electric motorcycle business.  ALYI is seeding an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business.

ALYI is building an entire Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALYI Announces $2 Million 2021 Revenue Target From First Electric Vehicle Sales And Details Plans To Pursue Over $200 Billion In Total Market Opportunities Dallas, TX, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today announced a $2 million revenue target for 2021. The company expects to begin delivery on an order of 2,000 electric motorcycles slated for service …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...