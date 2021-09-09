checkAd

Basanite Orders New Production Equipment to Meet Market Demand

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OCTQB:BASA) announced it has ordered five of its new, proprietary, custom built BasaMax™ pultrusion machines in order to meet the rapidly …

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OCTQB:BASA) announced it has ordered five of its new, proprietary, custom built BasaMax™ pultrusion machines in order to meet the rapidly growing demand for its products. Following the successful testing and integration of the prototype BasaMax™ system delivered in April, the Company utilized proceeds of its recent private placement to order these advanced systems. The new BasaMax™ composite manufacturing equipment is domestically built, using Basanite's own design and technology, and is fully automated, extremely durable, and designed for high reliability.

Basanite's order consists of three BasaMax™ Tetrad machines, which are the world's only dedicated quad-cavity, basalt fiber pultrusion systems; and two BasaMax™ Dyad machines, which are dual cavity systems focused on larger size rebar production. Collectively, this equipment will provide Basanite with a total of 16 new BasaFlexTM manufacturing lines, increasing Basanite's plant capacity by more than 400%, and making Basanite capable of producing over 70 million linear feet of BasaFlexTM per year.

"This is a major step towards establishing sustainable commercialized operations and to making Basanite a substantial player in the concrete reinforcement market," stated Basanite's CEO Simon Kay. "We have already begun successfully turning our sales efforts and pilot programs into orders, and we are now focusing on being ready to meet the burgeoning demand we are experiencing."

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Contact: 

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email:mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: Basanite Industries, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663292/Basanite-Orders-New-Production-Equip ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basanite Orders New Production Equipment to Meet Market Demand POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OCTQB:BASA) announced it has ordered five of its new, proprietary, custom built BasaMax™ pultrusion machines in order to meet the rapidly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...