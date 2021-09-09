Basanite Orders New Production Equipment to Meet Market Demand

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OCTQB:BASA) announced it has ordered five of its new, proprietary, custom built BasaMax™ pultrusion machines in order to meet the rapidly …

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ("Basanite" or the "Company") (OCTQB:BASA) announced it has ordered five of its new, proprietary, custom built BasaMax™ pultrusion machines in order to meet the rapidly growing demand for its products. Following the successful testing and integration of the prototype BasaMax™ system delivered in April, the Company utilized proceeds of its recent private placement to order these advanced systems. The new BasaMax™ composite manufacturing equipment is domestically built, using Basanite's own design and technology, and is fully automated, extremely durable, and designed for high reliability.

Basanite's order consists of three BasaMax™ Tetrad machines, which are the world's only dedicated quad-cavity, basalt fiber pultrusion systems; and two BasaMax™ Dyad machines, which are dual cavity systems focused on larger size rebar production. Collectively, this equipment will provide Basanite with a total of 16 new BasaFlexTM manufacturing lines, increasing Basanite's plant capacity by more than 400%, and making Basanite capable of producing over 70 million linear feet of BasaFlexTM per year.