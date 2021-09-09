checkAd

Teleguidance for Navilas® OD-OS enables retina experts to virtually prepare and guide navigated laser treatments from a distant location

Teltow, Germany & Irvine, CA, USA (ots) - A new software plugin for the Navilas
® 577s navigated retina laser addresses lack of experts and benefits teaching in
retina laser care

Just in time for the virtual EURETINA 2021 meeting, OD-OS launches additional
remote access capabilities for its Navilas®Laser System 577s to address common
challenges in ophthalmology which were enhanced during the pandemic. The new
teleguidance capabilities give doctors remote access to the device to pre-plan a
retinal laser treatment, review treatment plans stored on the device, and to
observe live treatments performed by a novice user. This distant access makes
expert knowledge available independent from physical presence in times when
resources are limited. At the same time, this supports tele-education scenarios
where students observe treatments remotely without the need for a larger group
to meet on-site in the clinic, e.g. due to social distancing protocols.

Ophthalmologists can book a virtual demo to test hands-on access to the
Navilas®laser in a simulated treatment scenario via the OD-OS website
http://www.od-os.com/teleguidance .

Dr. med. Simo Murovski, Augenzentrum Erzgebirge, Germany: " Planning retinal
laser treatments remotely and virtually assisting young colleagues allows us to
focus on what is important, namely efficient, targeted treatment for the benefit
of the patient. Who would have thought 10 years ago that something like this can
be possible ."

Watch video on clinical experiences with Navilas ® Teleguidance:
https://youtu.be/OmiKQU3rP8w

Navilas ® is a fully fledged laser treatment system for common retinal
applications. It combines precise and fast1,2laser therapy with advanced patient
comfort, reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of
external diagnostic images and a DICOM interface. The color fundus image of the
all-digital Navilas® Laser System provides better overview during treatment.
Exclusion boundaries on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic disk
combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore highly
precise lasering.3 As a result, over the past years navigated laser technology
has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.

Dr. Igor Kozak, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:
"Navigation continues to transform surgical interventions into safer, more
standardized and more predictable procedures with finally better outcomes for
patients. Adding teleguidance to navigated laser broadens the possibilities for
teaching and remote expert collaboration in retinal laser care."

To learn more about distant learning, distant guidance and distant planning of
retinal laser treatments, watch the webinar with Dr. Igor Kozak who published
pioneer work in the field4: http://www.od-os.com/teleguidance

1. Chhablani J, Mathai A, Rani P, Gupta V, Arevalo JF, Kozak I. Comparison of
conventional pattern and novel navigated panretinal photocoagulation in
proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2014 May
1;55(6):3432-8. doi: 10.1167/iovs.14-13936. PubMed PMID: 24787564.
2. Amoroso F, Pedinielli A, Astroz P, et al. Comparison of pain experience and
time required for pre-planned navigated peripheral laser versus conventional
multispot laser in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Acta Diabetol.
November 2019. doi:10.1007/s00592-019-01455-x
3. Liesfeld, Ben et al: Navigating Comfortably across the Retina; World Congress
on Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, 2009
4. Teleophthalmology Image-Based Navigated Retinal Laser Therapy for Diabetic
Macular Edema: A Concept of Retinal Telephotocoagulation. Kozak, Igor, John
F. Payne, Patrik Schatz, Eman Al-Kahtani, and Moritz Winkler. "Graefe's
Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, April 26, 2017.

About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in
2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.com

For further information, please contact:

Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49
(172) 3808 537 OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany

