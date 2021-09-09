Teltow, Germany & Irvine, CA, USA (ots) - A new software plugin for the Navilas

® 577s navigated retina laser addresses lack of experts and benefits teaching in

retina laser care



Just in time for the virtual EURETINA 2021 meeting, OD-OS launches additional

remote access capabilities for its Navilas®Laser System 577s to address common

challenges in ophthalmology which were enhanced during the pandemic. The new

teleguidance capabilities give doctors remote access to the device to pre-plan a

retinal laser treatment, review treatment plans stored on the device, and to

observe live treatments performed by a novice user. This distant access makes

expert knowledge available independent from physical presence in times when

resources are limited. At the same time, this supports tele-education scenarios

where students observe treatments remotely without the need for a larger group

to meet on-site in the clinic, e.g. due to social distancing protocols.





Ophthalmologists can book a virtual demo to test hands-on access to theNavilas®laser in a simulated treatment scenario via the OD-OS websitehttp://www.od-os.com/teleguidance .Dr. med. Simo Murovski, Augenzentrum Erzgebirge, Germany: " Planning retinallaser treatments remotely and virtually assisting young colleagues allows us tofocus on what is important, namely efficient, targeted treatment for the benefitof the patient. Who would have thought 10 years ago that something like this canbe possible ."Watch video on clinical experiences with Navilas ® Teleguidance:https://youtu.be/OmiKQU3rP8wNavilas ® is a fully fledged laser treatment system for common retinalapplications. It combines precise and fast1,2laser therapy with advanced patientcomfort, reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration ofexternal diagnostic images and a DICOM interface. The color fundus image of theall-digital Navilas® Laser System provides better overview during treatment.Exclusion boundaries on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic diskcombined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore highlyprecise lasering.3 As a result, over the past years navigated laser technologyhas been adopted by leading institutions around the world.Dr. Igor Kozak, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:"Navigation continues to transform surgical interventions into safer, morestandardized and more predictable procedures with finally better outcomes forpatients. Adding teleguidance to navigated laser broadens the possibilities forteaching and remote expert collaboration in retinal laser care."To learn more about distant learning, distant guidance and distant planning ofretinal laser treatments, watch the webinar with Dr. Igor Kozak who publishedpioneer work in the field4: http://www.od-os.com/teleguidance1. Chhablani J, Mathai A, Rani P, Gupta V, Arevalo JF, Kozak I. Comparison ofconventional pattern and novel navigated panretinal photocoagulation inproliferative diabetic retinopathy. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2014 May1;55(6):3432-8. doi: 10.1167/iovs.14-13936. PubMed PMID: 24787564.2. Amoroso F, Pedinielli A, Astroz P, et al. Comparison of pain experience andtime required for pre-planned navigated peripheral laser versus conventionalmultispot laser in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Acta Diabetol.November 2019. doi:10.1007/s00592-019-01455-x3. Liesfeld, Ben et al: Navigating Comfortably across the Retina; World Congresson Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, 20094. Teleophthalmology Image-Based Navigated Retinal Laser Therapy for DiabeticMacular Edema: A Concept of Retinal Telephotocoagulation. Kozak, Igor, JohnF. Payne, Patrik Schatz, Eman Al-Kahtani, and Moritz Winkler. "Graefe'sArchive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology, April 26, 2017.About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA.