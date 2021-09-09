 ITT Issues 2021 Sustainability Report Supplement; Continues Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Priorities

September 9, 2021-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) has released Sustainability ITT – 2021 Supplement, its second supplement to Sustainability ITT 2019, the Company’s comprehensive report on its progress toward environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. This supplement details ITT’s 2020 advances toward integrating environmental stewardship and positive social impact across all operations, teams, and communities. Priorities include health and safety, diversity, equality and inclusiveness of its workforce, and environmental footprint, among others. Key highlights from 2020 include:

25 percent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

23 percent less waste sent to landfills

25 percent fewer workplace incidents

Divestiture of all pending and future legacy asbestos liabilities

“We continue to integrate ESG practices into our day-to-day operations, while maintaining our focus on the health of our people, our business and our financials,” said Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President. “In what was an extraordinarily challenging year for everyone, our team demonstrated its commitment to having ITT make the world a better place for all stakeholders. While I am pleased with our progress thus far, it is clear we have much more to do on our journey to becoming a more sustainable ITT.”

The report, Sustainability ITT – 2021 Supplement, covers initiatives and other information over three years with a focus on 2020 results. It incorporates 2020 metrics for all global ITT locations. Several guidelines and measurement frameworks, including those provided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), informed the scope of this report. To learn more about ITT’s commitments to creating a more sustainable and equitable environment, please see Sustainability ITT 2019.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2020 revenues of $2.5 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.