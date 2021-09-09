checkAd

Overstock CEO, KPMG Leaders, & Award Winning Coach to Address SOX & Internal Controls Professionals at Annual Summit

The SOX & Internal Controls Professional Group today announced the lineup of motivational speakers to address the annual SOX Summit. This year’s Summit will include Overstock’s CEO Jonathan Johnson among other key leaders in the industry who will share challenges and opportunities facing accounting professionals today. The SOX Summit will be held virtually on September 20, 2021, from 2:00-4:30 p.m. EDT, during the Workiva Amplify annual conference.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for our members to hear directly from great speakers about lessons in the field and how to apply them directly in their own work. In addition, members will walk away with insights for personal development and career growth,” said Lauren Uyeno, director, SOX and Internal Controls Professionals Group.

Jonathan Johnson, chief executive officer of Overstock, will speak about leadership strategies and practices that created a culture of compliance within one of the most innovative companies in America. Attendees will take away key learnings directly from Johnson on how such initiatives can define a company's brand and image. He will also present common challenges facing audit, risk, and compliance professionals and how to overcome them.

The SOX Summit agenda also includes a presentation from Sue King, Partner, and Louis Collins, Partner, of KPMG LLP where they will offer practical insight on how to identify, disclose, and remediate a material weakness.

Dr. Ivan Joseph, author, speaker, and vice president of student affairs at Wilfrid Laurier University will wrap up the SOX Summit speaking on self-confidence. As an award-winning coach and sports psychologist, Dr. Joseph has focused on understanding the skill of self-confidence. Dr. Joseph will share the techniques he uses to help individuals and teams reach personal and professional goals.

Registration for the Workiva Amplify annual conference is now open.

The SOX & Internal Controls Professionals Group is a global community for in-house professionals to promote thought leadership and create opportunities for members to share best practices with like-minded professionals to help them increase their value and influence across their organizations.

These exclusive professional membership organizations represent more than two-thirds of large U.S. public companies. The member-based professional group was founded by Workiva.

