Leafly Announces Expanded Advertising Tools for Cannabis Brands

Leafly, one of the world’s leading cannabis discovery marketplaces and resources, today announced an expansion to the Leafly brand subscription to provide more control and choice for the 7,800+ brands who use Leafly to reach new customers. The expanded Leafly brand subscription enables brands to customize how their products are showcased and amplified across Leafly and its dispensary menus, and provides new data reporting with real-time sales and traffic insights.

Leafly’s brand subscription contains new features to help brands reach the 125+ million visitors who use Leafly each year to discover and shop for cannabis. (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded Leafly brand subscription includes a customizable brand profile page and offers the following new and expanded features to help brands make the most from their Leafly presence, with all features available on September 30, 2021:

New, robust reporting with detailed insights on top-performing products and stores so brands can make informed decisions about sales and advertising investments;

Increased visual customization of brand profile pages so that brands can now highlight three featured products, include additional video and hero imagery, and add product spotlight sections;

Increased catalog control of products as displayed within dispensary menus, including the ability to add in comprehensive product details like cannabinoid data and link to the 5,000+ strains in the Leafly database; and

New built-in amplification for top-of-page carousel placements within dispensary pages.

Recent data from Leafly and Whitney Economics shows the U.S. cannabis industry is on pace to reach $25 billion to $26 billion in sales by the end of the year, which represents a year-over-year revenue increase of 35%. This puts cannabis on track to be the nation's fastest-growing industry and makes Leafly’s brand subscription service more crucial than ever for cannabis brands.

“Because of Leafly’s large cannabis consumer audience, our brand page subscription has helped Phat Panda generate over $1.5M in online sales in Washington State alone. We have full control of the content that feeds our dispensary partners’ menu and Leafly’s support team is amazing,” said Johnny Wilson, VP Sales at Grow Op Farms, LLC (dba: Phat Panda).

“Ensuring your brand shines on Leafly is the best way to cut through the noise and reach millions of new cannabis customers. The expanded Leafly brand subscription tool gives brands even more customization and choice in how and where they present their products to the Leafly audience,” said Sam Martin, Leafly’s Chief Operating Officer. “From catalog control to new reporting and measurement, the Leafly brand subscription has every tool needed to help a cannabis brand break through.”

The expanded Leafly brand subscription is currently in beta with select partners and will be fully available on Sept. 30, 2021. Pricing for the Leafly brand subscription tool starts at $199 per month. For more information or to book a demo, please visit Leafly Brand Solutions.

ABOUT LEAFLY

Cannabis marketplace Leafly will help more than 125 million people discover cannabis this year. Our powerful ecommerce tools help shoppers make informed purchase decisions and empower cannabis businesses to attract and retain loyal customers through advertising and technology services. Learn more at Leafly.com or download the Leafly mobile app through Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

