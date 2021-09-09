Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Five in Partnership with Office Depot

Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue their sponsorship of Selfmade , Brit + Co’s 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin, with over a dozen other female founders, experts and investors signed on to help teach. Past notable instructors include Katrina Lake (founder and CEO of Stitch Fix), Toni Ko (founder of NYX), and Arlan Hamilton (founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital). The course includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

To help drive educational change, Office Depot’s sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze. As Selfmade’s founding sponsor, Office Depot has provided 800 talented women with full scholarships thus far. In addition, Office Depot has curated special promotions for businesses, plus created a custom starter guide packed with lessons, templates and solutions to help all business owners navigate the start, growth and “keep business going” phases of their entrepreneurial journeys with tips on branding, marketing, fundraising and more.

“Since Selfmade’s inception, nearly 1,400 incredible women have catapulted their entrepreneurial journeys. Selfmade acts as a launchpad and jumping-off point, enabling female founders to conceptualize and monetize business opportunities -- and do so on their own terms," said Morin. "Through imagination, innovation, and grit, these women are rebuilding the future of enterprise in a post-pandemic world. In sync with the startup boom ignited by the economic crisis, our students are bringing women's unique perspectives and talents to the table. Whether it's cultivating community, combating climate change, treating mental health, or reimagining products to provide unique solutions for everyday challenges, Selfmade students are purposefully creating companies with huge impact," Morin added.