Ford Pro Builds Accomplished Leadership Team Focused on Success of Commercial and Government Customers

Ford Pro, a separate global vehicle services and distribution business within Ford, today announced a group of senior executives to lead the company’s efforts to develop and deliver work-ready products and services for commercial and government customers.

“We’ve put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs,” said Ted Cannis, chief executive officer, Ford Pro. “With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done.”

The new Ford Pro leaders include:

  • Tim Baughman, general manager, North America. Baughman joins Ford Pro after serving as Ford’s controller for U.S. marketing, sales and service. He has more than 25 years working in a variety of global positions in finance, marketing and sales, and business strategy across Ford, Ford Credit and Volvo Cars.
  • Muffi Ghadiali, head, Ford Pro charging. Ghadiali is CEO of Electriphi, a California-based provider of charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles acquired by Ford in June. Ghadiali will continue to serve in his role with Electriphi while taking on strategy development for Ford Pro Charging as well.
  • Navin Kumar, chief financial officer. Kumar joins Ford Pro after six years in strategic leadership roles within Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC and Ford corporate strategy and business development teams. Prior to Ford, he was an investment banker at Guggenheim Partners in New York focused on automotive and technology mergers and acquisitions.
  • Tracey Pass, chief human resources officer. Pass will lead a team focused on building a global human resources strategy for Ford Pro. Previously vice president of human resources at The Walt Disney Company, Pass brings expertise in talent acquisition, culture development and employee experience.
  • Rahul Singh, chief technology officer. Singh leads the team responsible for leveraging technology from the ground to the cloud to improve uptime, total cost of ownership and performance of fleet vehicles. In his most recent position, Singh was head of software development for Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC. Prior to joining Ford, Singh was vice president of engineering at Pivotal Software and a partner at Xtreme Labs.
  • Wanda Young, chief marketing officer. Young, a digital transformation expert and innovative brand marketer, leads a team focused on building the Ford Pro brand and generating awareness for new products and services the business will offer commercial customers. Previously chief marketing officer of Samsung Electronics America, Young has a deep understanding of the consumer mindset and the interconnectedness of brand, digital and data.

And as previously announced:

Wertpapier


