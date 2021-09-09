Ford Pro Builds Accomplished Leadership Team Focused on Success of Commercial and Government Customers

Ford Pro, a separate global vehicle services and distribution business within Ford, today announced a group of senior executives to lead the company’s efforts to develop and deliver work-ready products and services for commercial and government customers.

“We’ve put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs,” said Ted Cannis, chief executive officer, Ford Pro. “With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done.”