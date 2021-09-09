Alibaba.com Launches New Services, Support and Grants Program to Fuel the US Small- and Medium-Sized Business Recovery and Success of “New Digital Entrepreneurs”

Alibaba.com, one of the world’s largest B2B ecommerce marketplaces and a business unit of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), is launching new Alibaba.com Dropshipping Solutions, alongside new platform tools and a grants program totaling $500,000 in awards to support existing ecommerce businesses and the rise of “New Digital Entrepreneurs.”

In 2020, 600,000 more new businesses started than in 2019 in the US. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, one third of these companies are retailers not tied to a physical store. Many of these 200,000 new online businesses are part of a newly emerging group of entrepreneurs. These “New Digital Entrepreneurs” are building digital businesses enabled by new online infrastructure that allows them to operate their own business-to-consumer (B2C) ecommerce stores on platforms like Shopify, WooCommerce and Wix or as third-party sellers on retail ecommerce sites like Etsy, Amazon and Walmart. Many of these New Digital Entrepreneurs already look to Alibaba.com for sourcing options and product demand insights. The new solutions and offerings being announced today by Alibaba.com will further fuel their ambition and support their future success.