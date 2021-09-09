checkAd

Introducing the All-New Fire TV Family—Including the First Ever Amazon-Built TVs

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced an all-new lineup of Fire TV devices with its first-ever Amazon-built smart TVs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series, the first ever Amazon-built smart TV (Graphic: Business Wire)

Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series, the first ever Amazon-built smart TV (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series: Alexa hands-free voice control with 4K Ultra HD, and Dolby Digital Plus—starting at $409.99

Far-field smart TVs with lifelike picture quality

The Fire TV Omni Series (www.amazon.com/firetvomniseries) delivers world-class entertainment, powerful smart home controls, and far-field voice controls so you can talk to Alexa from across the room. It is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models feature a slim bezel that blends seamlessly into your home décor and added support for Dolby Vision.

Hands-free voice improves entertainment

The Fire TV Omni Series integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV, providing an all-in-one entertainment device for streaming, cable TV, music, gaming, and more. Hands-free Alexa voice controls are always available whether the TV is on or off or when using an HDMI input.

Simply ask Alexa to tune to your favorite show and you will jump right into the program you’re looking for, without needing to remember which channel name, streaming service or input device to switch to. You can also use voice to control playback, closed captions, and brightness, and manage TV or soundbar volume, switch inputs, and more. In addition, set up a routine so when you say, “Alexa, kick off my day,” your Fire TV and smart lights turn on, and Alexa will share the weather, read your calendar, and tune to the news on live TV.

