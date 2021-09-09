COFFEE HOLDING CO. ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF A $2.5 MILLION EQUITY INTEREST IN OWYN.

“We believe this investment will allow us to work with an exciting company like OWYN, which has exhibited substantial growth in the ready-to-drink and plant-based beverage markets over the last several years and is currently selling in approximately 20,000 doors. This is a market that is attractive to us given the momentum and future of better-for-you beverages in the United States. We look forward to working with OWYN to explore potential benefits and synergies for our two companies,” said Andrew Gordon, Coffee Holding’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

About OWYN (Only What You Need)

OWYN (Only What You Need), is a plant-based protein drink manufacturer who makes protein drinks for people who wish to live a clean, inspired and transparent lifestyle. OWYN is one of the fastest growing plant-based protein beverage across both brick & mortar and eCommerce. The products contain only real, simple, all-natural ingredients. OWYN currently offers its protein drinks in five flavors and recently expanded its line to include Pro Elite Shakes – the first plant-based protein shake that contains 35 grams of protein and zero sugar. For more information on OWYN, please visit liveowyn.com.

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding’s product offerings consist of eight proprietary brands each targeting a different segment of the consumer coffee market as well as roasting and blending coffees for major wholesalers and retailers throughout the United States who want to have products under their own names to compete with national brands. In addition to selling roasted coffee, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. also imports green coffee beans from around the world which it resells to smaller regional roasters and coffee shops around the United States and Canada. Lastly, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has begun selling tabletop coffee roasters for home and business use as well as a new line of CBD infused coffee products.

