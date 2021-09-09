Willis Towers Watson Outlines Growth Strategy at Investor Day

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will outline its strategy to drive long-term growth and value creation for shareholders at its Investor Day today.

“Our distinctive mix of highly complementary businesses, scale and global reach has delivered superior value to our clients, colleagues and shareholders,” said John Haley, Willis Towers Watson’s chief executive officer. “I am confident that – under the leadership of Carl Hess and his highly-accomplished global leadership team – our strategy sets the course to accelerate our performance as an independent company and positions Willis Towers Watson for a bold new future.”

Carl Hess, president and future chief executive officer, added, “The central priorities of our strategy – grow, simplify and transform – build upon our core strengths, with a focus on driving sustainable revenue growth, improved operating margins and higher free cash flow conversion. We are committed to a disciplined capital allocation policy, beginning with a plan to return $4+ billion to shareholders through share buybacks by fiscal year-end 2022. We have a world-class team and are energized and focused as we execute our strategy to capture the significant opportunities ahead.”

At today’s event, Willis Towers Watson will outline the key drivers of its strategy to build from its strengths, unlock shareholder value and achieve financial leadership. These drivers include: