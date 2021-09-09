Syneos Health and Ride Health Partner to Improve Clinical Trial Recruitment and Retention

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Ride Health to offer non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to clinical trial participants. The collaboration, built on product integration between Ride Health and the Syneos Health patient engagement platform, will enable a comprehensive transportation program for Syneos Health trials in the U.S., with a goal of expanding access, reducing burden and improving retention for patients while accelerating clinical trial recruitment for sponsors. Additionally, Syneos Health made a minority investment in Ride Health as part of the strategic relationship.

The partnership reinforces the Syneos Health commitment to deliver patient-centric, technology-enabled solutions that improve the overall experience of clinical trials for sponsors, sites and patients. In 2020, Syneos Health acquired U.K.-based Illingworth Research Group (Illingworth), which included PatientGo TM, an in-house patient concierge service that aims to streamline clinical trial participation for patients through services ranging from ground and air transportation to overnight accommodation and expense reimbursements. Ride Health’s technology-enabled approach and deep integration capabilities help PatientGo to streamline and add new efficiencies to its U.S.-based transportation operations and accelerate network development to create a leading comprehensive clinical trial platform.



“Our relationship with Ride Health expands our technology- and data-driven solutions platform, with a goal of improving clinical trial patient engagement, recruitment and retention,” said Maria Fotiu, Executive Vice President for Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “When combined with Illingworth’s PatientGo services, this partnership helps us bring the clinical trial closer to the patient, increasing diversity and accessibility, and further expanding our Dynamic Assembly network of preferred, best-of-breed data and technology collaborators to drive the design and execution of clinical trials.”