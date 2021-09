F-star Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

F-star CEO Eliot Forster will present, and the executive team will be conducting one on one meetings during the conference.

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, announced today that F-star will participate next week at the H. C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference , taking place virtually September 13-15.

The video webcast of the presentation will be available online beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday September 13 at this link or via the F-star website. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company’s goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²) format, F-star’s mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit www.f-star.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

