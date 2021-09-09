Small Business Development Group Urges Publicly Traded Companies Facing Difficulties to Contact SBDG

“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has established parameters that need to be met by the end of September for a public company to continue to trade its stock. This is a very difficult hurdle for some public companies that still might be producing excellent products or services. We hope to hear from some of these companies that meet our criteria,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, CEO of SBDG.

CARY, NC, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) said today that C2C Private Investment Company, LLC (C2C PIC), which includes SBDG, is interested in hearing from publicly traded companies in need of rehabilitation.

Since 1984 C2C PIC has participated in more than 100 transactions valued from $150,000 to $65 million. These include both private and publicly traded companies. Its partners have more than 200 years of experience.

“We are an aggressive, opportunity driven investor,” said Brian Jue, SBDG COO. “SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire small to medium size companies that feature predictable growth and profitability. The ideal candidate has a value between $2 and $50 million.”

“We work to establish sound business fundamentals for companies we acquire, increasing revenues and profitability. The end goal is to spin them off as separate, successful publicly traded companies,” Mr. Salisbury said.

“We would urge companies, public or private, to visit our web site at www.SBDGStock.com to learn more about our operations and, if interested, to get in touch with SBDG,” Mr. Jue said.

About SBDG:

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders.

For more information, go to www.SBDGStock.com

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

2500 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518 US

1-919-654-6870