West Mining Obtains Significant Copper-Gold Values From Initial Sampling at the Princess Showing, BC

An initial four rock grab samples collected at the Princess Zone returned significant gold, silver and copper values, along with interesting platinum and palladium results (see table below).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce initial sampling results from the Princess showing on its 100% owned Athabasca Property, part of West’s larger Kena Project. The over 8500 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties in southeastern British Columbia, which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

SAMPLE # TYPE COPPER

(%) GOLD

(g/t) SILVER

(g/t) PLATINUM

(ppm) PALLADIUM

(ppm) 4061001 Grab 0.73 3.04 7.9 162 226 4061002 Grab 1.82 4.66 24.8 6 76 4061003 Grab 2.16 1.97 30.4 12 217 4051004 Grab 1.63 0.60 16.0 12 170

“The Athabasca property is an integral part of the overall Kena project and the metallic values exhibited in the grab samples confirm what the company expected when we attained the claims. The geological crew have done an excellent job identifying the extension and adding in ground value to the Company,” noted Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West.

The samples were all comprised of silicified Elise Formation volcanic rocks with abundant pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite and magnetite. An additional 8 rock chip samples, containing only trace values of gold and copper, were collected from a nearby historic short exploration drift, likely from the early 1900s, which did not extend far enough to intercept the Princess mineralized zone.

The Athabasca Property, which hosts the Princess Zone and the historic Athabasca Mine represents a northern extension of the Kena Property. A recent gold resource estimate on the Kena Property (NI 43-101 Technical Report, Bird, 2021) shows an indicated 561,000 ounces gold and an inferred 2.77 million ounces gold at a 0.25 g/t cutoff within an open ended portion of this robust system (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).