VisualMed Announces Name Change to InnovaQor and Launch of New Website

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), today announced the completion of its name change to InnovaQor, Inc., and the launch of its new website at www.innovaqor.com

“We are excited to rebrand our suite of healthcare software solutions under the InnovaQor name” said Sharon Hollis, CEO of InnovaQor, Inc. “The new website will communicate the latest information on product updates and relevant investor information.” 

About InnovaQor, Inc. 

InnovaQor creates innovative technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to effectively enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data. 

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. 

Contact:

Gerard Dab
Director and Secretary
438-501-6500
press@innovaqor.com





