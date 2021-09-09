L.B. Foster Company to Present at the Singular Research Compelling Values 2021 Webinar on September 16, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), announced today that Bill Thalman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jim Kempton, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, will present virtually at the Singular Research Compelling Values 2021 Webinar. The Company’s presentation will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



A live video webcast, presentation slides, and a video replay will be available online. The replay will remain available for 14 days. A webcast registration link and the presentation slides will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event.