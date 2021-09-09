checkAd

BriaCell Announces Securities Buyback to Purchase up to 10% of Common Shares and up to 10% of Listed Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) has authorized the Company’s repurchase program whereby the Company may purchase through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") or The NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") (i) up to 1,341,515 common shares (the “Common Shares”) and (ii) up to 411,962 publicly traded BCTXW warrants (the “Listed Warrants”) in total, representing 10% of the 13,415,154 Common Shares and 10% of the 4,119,622 Listed Warrants comprising the "public float" as of September 8, 2021, over the next 12 months (the “Buyback”). Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. will act as the Company’s advisor and dealer manager in respect of the Buyback. The Company expects to finalize the terms of the Buyback and formally commence the Buyback by September 14, 2021, subject to obtaining any necessary regulatory approvals.

“BriaCell is in an excellent position and fully resourced to achieve significant milestones. Bria-IMT is steadily advancing toward a pivotal registration study that we plan to initiate in 2022. Also, Bria-OTS is on track to enter the clinic this year. Our novel immunotherapy cell lines for prostate cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma are all scheduled to enter the clinic in 2022. This robust pipeline will be a major value driver for BriaCell as we strive to deliver novel therapies for the patients who need them the most,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO. “In light of this enviable position, the Board has determined the best use of BriaCell’s excess capital at this time is to buy back its own shares and warrants, and further enhance value for our shareholders.”

As of September 8, 2021, the Company had 15,269,583 Common Shares and 4,219,622 Listed Warrants issued and outstanding. BriaCell’s cash balance as of July 31, 2021 was US$57 million. The repurchase program will in no way interfere with BriaCell’s ambitious growth plans to expand into previously-announced areas of cancer immunotherapy and/or advance its current breast cancer clinical trials.

BriaCell's proposed repurchases may be conducted through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, subject to the market conditions and in compliance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. Purchases of Common Shares or Listed Warrants through the NASDAQ will not, during the 12-month period, exceed 5% of the outstanding Common Shares or Listed Warrants in the aggregate, as at the commencement of the Buyback. Additionally, the program is subject to the approval by TSXV. BriaCell’s Board of Directors will be reviewing the program periodically and may revise the terms and/or size or suspend or discontinue the program.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BriaCell Announces Securities Buyback to Purchase up to 10% of Common Shares and up to 10% of Listed Warrants BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...