Rover Metals Announces Cabin Gold Property Exploration Update, NWT, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“ Rover ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the drilling component of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Northwest Territories of Canada (60 th parallel), is now complete. The Company drilled 31 NQ diamond drill holes across multiple near-surface targets along the Bugow Iron Formation. The Company has successfully intersected the targeted historic sulfidized zones, as well as some new conceptual targets. The Company plans to release the drill results zone by zone, once the assay results from the lab become available. The last part of the Phase 2 Exploration Program, a Ground IP Geophysics Study, is set to commence at the end of September 2021.

The Company ran a ground IP test at the end of August and the results have come back favorable both in terms of: (a) identifying sulfidized versus non-sulfidized areas of the Bugow Iron Formation; and also (b) in terms of returning highly sulfidized areas versus lower sulfidized areas. High-grade gold at the Cabin Gold project is associated with highly sulfidized zones of the hosted iron formation. The favorable test results have led to the Company planning a large IP survey, including all of the known gold bearing zones on the project, in addition to some new anomaly targets. A link to the plan view of the IP survey can be found here:

https://www.rovermetals.com/landingpages/cabingold2021-nr-9-9-2021.htm ...

The zones targeted for IP work includes the Arrow Zone that reported 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au in Q4-2021. A successful IP program at the project will assist the Company in delineating deeper drill targets for a Phase 3 Drill Program in Q1 of 2022.

Regional LiDAR and Airborne Geophysics Work

The Company is also pleased to report that it has now completed a regional LiDAR imaging study as well as a regional airborne magnetic survey. The LiDAR and airborne magnetic campaigns have opened up other iron formations in the region for future exploration, including at the Slemon Gold project. The results of these campaigns will also help the Company in the planning of its Phase 3 Drill Program in Q1 of 2022. Results from the regional LiDAR and airborne magnetic campaigns will be made available in the coming weeks.