checkAd

Rover Metals Announces Cabin Gold Property Exploration Update, NWT, Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the drilling component of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% owned Cabin Gold Project, Northwest Territories of Canada (60th parallel), is now complete. The Company drilled 31 NQ diamond drill holes across multiple near-surface targets along the Bugow Iron Formation. The Company has successfully intersected the targeted historic sulfidized zones, as well as some new conceptual targets. The Company plans to release the drill results zone by zone, once the assay results from the lab become available. The last part of the Phase 2 Exploration Program, a Ground IP Geophysics Study, is set to commence at the end of September 2021.

Ground IP Geophysics Study

The Company ran a ground IP test at the end of August and the results have come back favorable both in terms of: (a) identifying sulfidized versus non-sulfidized areas of the Bugow Iron Formation; and also (b) in terms of returning highly sulfidized areas versus lower sulfidized areas. High-grade gold at the Cabin Gold project is associated with highly sulfidized zones of the hosted iron formation. The favorable test results have led to the Company planning a large IP survey, including all of the known gold bearing zones on the project, in addition to some new anomaly targets. A link to the plan view of the IP survey can be found here:

https://www.rovermetals.com/landingpages/cabingold2021-nr-9-9-2021.htm ...

The zones targeted for IP work includes the Arrow Zone that reported 32 meters of 13.6 g/t Au in Q4-2021. A successful IP program at the project will assist the Company in delineating deeper drill targets for a Phase 3 Drill Program in Q1 of 2022.

Regional LiDAR and Airborne Geophysics Work

The Company is also pleased to report that it has now completed a regional LiDAR imaging study as well as a regional airborne magnetic survey. The LiDAR and airborne magnetic campaigns have opened up other iron formations in the region for future exploration, including at the Slemon Gold project. The results of these campaigns will also help the Company in the planning of its Phase 3 Drill Program in Q1 of 2022. Results from the regional LiDAR and airborne magnetic campaigns will be made available in the coming weeks.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rover Metals Announces Cabin Gold Property Exploration Update, NWT, Canada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) (FRA:4X0) (“Rover” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the drilling component of its Phase 2 Exploration Program at its 100% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...