checkAd

Atos and Intigriti launch new integrated Bug Bounty service

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Paris and Lille, France – September 9, 2021 - Atos and Intigriti, the European leading platform for bug bounty and ethical hacking, announce their collaboration to release an end-to-end bug bounty offering for organisations.

Bug bounty consists of using expert researchers and ethical hackers, selected according to a precise protocol, to search for vulnerabilities in an application or system. First introduced in 1995, this approach is the logical and complementary continuation of penetration testing to detect security flaws in an organisation on an ongoing basis.

By combining Intigriti's platform with Atos' cybersecurity services, customers will have access to a simpler (one-stop shop, easy implementation) and more in-depth approach to vulnerability detection and remediation. Atos consultants will support the client organisation from start to finish in the creation and management of their bug bounty programs, by providing several key services such as audit, penetration testing, analysis of platform reports, vulnerability classification, monitoring, remediation, and managed detection and response services.

The partnership extends Atos’ expertise and services in vulnerability testing to private and public markets worldwide. It also allows Intigriti to expand its presence in a very competitive French market and to increase its international visibility by leveraging Atos’ worldwide presence.

"We are impressed by the excellent feedback from our customers regarding the quality of services and the maturity of the Intigriti platform. By integrating our cybersecurity services to the Intigriti platform, we can offer enterprises the best of ethical hacking, in addition to our existing cybersecurity solutions," said Jean-Claude Tapia, Director, Cybersecurity Services, Atos France.

"Atos has extensive experience in managed bug bounty for enterprises, which is a true asset for our development in the French market. We are delighted to join forces and help more and more companies strengthen the security of their systems," said Stijn Jans, CEO of Intigriti.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Intigriti

Intigriti is a pioneering cybersecurity company that channels its community of ethical hackers to test its clients’ websites and applications for vulnerabilities. Ethical hackers can earn up to €50,000 for reporting a single bug on the platform, and to date, Intigriti has paid over € 3million in bounties.

Intigriti works with clients across a wide array of sectors, from small tech start-ups to large banks and airlines. The team works together with Europe’s largest ethical hacking community. Intigriti has a strong focus on innovation and providing outstanding customer service.

Press contacts

Atos: Lucie Duchateau | lucie.duchateau@atos.net | +33 7 62 85 35 10
Intigriti: Cindy Van Luyke | cindy.vanluyck@intigriti.com | +32 479 21 66 44

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos and Intigriti launch new integrated Bug Bounty service Paris and Lille, France – September 9, 2021 - Atos and Intigriti, the European leading platform for bug bounty and ethical hacking, announce their collaboration to release an end-to-end bug bounty offering for organisations. Bug bounty consists …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Prospect Park Capital Announces Proposed New Investment
Roche signs definitive share purchase agreement with long-term partner TIB Molbiol to expand ...
Biophytis Leadership is Reinforced With New Chief Medical Officer Appointment
Exgen Announces Sale of Empire Mine Project NSR for $2,750,000 Cash
Tyson Foods Categorically Rejects Conclusions Drawn by White House
TAAT Exhibiting Among Several “Big Tobacco” Firms at Sold-Out National Convenience Industry ...
Churchill Downs Incorporated Provides an Update on Louisiana Operations
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
Broadwind Announces Chief Financial Officer Succession Plan
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Launch of Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by ...
Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Albireo Receives UK MHRA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat)
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...