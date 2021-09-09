checkAd

Inuvo to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, today announced that Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference to be held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. Howe’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13th at 7:00 a.m. ET. For more information about the conference and to attend please register here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.

About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers, and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com





