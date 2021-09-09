TG Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat available for on demand download at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13 – 15, 2021.



The fireside chat will be available for on demand download beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13th, 2021, and will also be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at https://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.