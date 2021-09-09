checkAd

HP Launches ‘HP Pays Your PTA’ Campaign With Filmmaker, Actor and Dad Justin Baldoni

Campaign features Baldoni along with internet personalities, The Holderness Family, putting their own spin on a new anthem for parents, Back to School Alright, to drive awareness for a new PTA fundraising platform from HP Instant Ink

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: HP Inc., in partnership with filmmaker, actor and father of two Justin Baldoni and fan-favorite YouTube sensation, Kim and Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family, introduce HP Pays Your PTA, a new way to fundraise for Parent Teacher Associations across the country. To help spread the word, Baldoni and The Holderness Family debuted music videos featuring the song, ‘Back to School Alright’ a relatable anthem that captures the stressors of back-to-school, while raising awareness for PTA fundraising.
   
  Parents and teachers are encouraged to create their own Instagram Reel by lip synching ‘Back to School Alright’ to promote their school’s fundraiser using #HPPaysYourPTA.
   
  To participate, PTA representatives should complete an online form via hp.com/pta and upon registering, will receive a toolkit with a unique link for HP Instant Ink enrollment to be shared with parents and the community.
   
  For each Instant Ink Plan signup, and plans starting at $.99 per month, HP will donate $10 to the school’s PTA. The five schools who raise the most will receive a match from HP (up to $2K). In total, HP will be funding up to $3M in PTA donations through this initiative.
   
  To view the videos and song, watch Justin Baldoni’s here and The Holderness Family’s here.
   
WHEN: Available now through Nov. 30, 2021
Those interested can register their school through November 30. Unique links received upon registration will be active for 60 days.
   
WHERE: hp.com/pta
Logos
   
INTERVIEWS: The following representatives will be available for interviews upon request:
  • Horacio Miranda, Head of NA Marketing at HP
  • Diana Sroka, Global Head of Consumer Print Services at HP
   
MEDIA: Please reach out to the following contacts for more information:




