RiceBran Technologies Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the …

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor (the "Investor"). Upon closing, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million, not including any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of warrants.

Under the securities purchase agreement, the Investor has agreed to purchase (i) 2,307,500 shares of the Company's Common Stock at a purchase price of $0.65 per share, (ii) warrants to purchase 2,307,885 shares of Common Stock, exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $0.65 per share, $0.6499 per share of which will be prefunded, and (iii) warrants to purchase 2,307,693 shares of common stock exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which exercise price will be subject to adjustment on the first and second anniversaries of issuance if 110% of the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's Common Stock is less than the then-current exercise price. The closing is expected to occur on September 13, 2021, subject to customary conditions. Until the second anniversary of the closing of this offering, the Investor will have the right to participate for up to 45% of the securities offer by the Company in future offerings, subject to certain exceptions, and the Company has agreed to suspend its sale of securities under it's At The Market (ATM) equity issuance program.

"This injection of capital, from a sophisticated institutional investor, allows RiceBran to make key investments to support our transition to a high value-add ingredient company by enabling us to expand our production capabilities ahead of an expected increase in demand," said Todd Mitchell, RiceBran Technologies, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, this investment gives us greater flexibility to make other improvements to our capital structure."

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-232447) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 28, 2019 and declared effective on July 11, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.