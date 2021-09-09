checkAd

RiceBran Technologies Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the …

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor (the "Investor"). Upon closing, the Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million, not including any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of warrants.

Under the securities purchase agreement, the Investor has agreed to purchase (i) 2,307,500 shares of the Company's Common Stock at a purchase price of $0.65 per share, (ii) warrants to purchase 2,307,885 shares of Common Stock, exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $0.65 per share, $0.6499 per share of which will be prefunded, and (iii) warrants to purchase 2,307,693 shares of common stock exercisable for a period of five years following the date of issuance with an exercise price of $1.00 per share, which exercise price will be subject to adjustment on the first and second anniversaries of issuance if 110% of the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Company's Common Stock is less than the then-current exercise price. The closing is expected to occur on September 13, 2021, subject to customary conditions. Until the second anniversary of the closing of this offering, the Investor will have the right to participate for up to 45% of the securities offer by the Company in future offerings, subject to certain exceptions, and the Company has agreed to suspend its sale of securities under it's At The Market (ATM) equity issuance program.

"This injection of capital, from a sophisticated institutional investor, allows RiceBran to make key investments to support our transition to a high value-add ingredient company by enabling us to expand our production capabilities ahead of an expected increase in demand," said Todd Mitchell, RiceBran Technologies, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, this investment gives us greater flexibility to make other improvements to our capital structure."

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-232447) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 28, 2019 and declared effective on July 11, 2019. Such securities may be offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 3


Ricebran Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RiceBran Technologies Announces $3 Million Registered Direct Offering TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the "Company"), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.09.21RiceBran Technologies Announces Conference Participation for September 2021
Accesswire | Analysen