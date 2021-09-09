checkAd

AMPD Ventures Announces Agreement with IO Industries Inc. – Adds Cutting-Edge Digital Camera and Video Equipment to Roster of HPC Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with London, Ontario-based IO Industries Inc., ("IOI") through which AMPD will become an official global reseller of IOI's range of cutting-edge digital camera and video solutions.

Under the agreement between AMPD and IOI, AMPD can now sell and support the full range of IOI solutions and intends to enhance IOI's camera technology with a range of high-performance compute and cloud solutions as part of the company's High Performance Edge approach.

"As the Metaverse and other spatial computing initiatives are being more widely adopted in digital content creation, and also for mixed reality live events and streaming, we are seeing a large increase in demand for high-quality cameras that can capture human performances and transition them into to these new, full 3D environments," said Anthony Brown, CEO at AMPD. "The capture, processing, and streaming of this full 3D content requires a huge amount of computing power of the type that AMPD provides, and we are excited to partner with IOI to combine their industry-leading camera technology with our expertise in high-performance computing to create integrated, end-to-end solutions for our customers."

IOI has been focused on designing high performance and high-quality solutions for all types of digital video applications since 1991. With its deep roots in uncompressed high-bandwidth digital video recording and compact high-resolution digital video cameras, IOI's experience has resulted in a number of innovations throughout its thirty-year history. For example, its Volucam™, Flare™, and Victorem™ family of video cameras have become the cameras of choice for post-processed and real-time volumetric and holographic capture, offering a much higher visual quality than consumer grade cameras.

AMPD is representative of a next generation of independent, sector-focused service providers offering underlying infrastructure solutions to cope with the low latency, high performance demands of the latest applications, while offering the convenience of cloud computing business models. The team at AMPD has been supplying HPC compute and cloud solutions to the video games and animation and visual effects industries for nearly two decades and is fully engaged in the ongoing transition to the virtual and real-time production technologies enabled by advances in game engine technology and the convergence across the digital content creation sector.

