Recruiter.com Launches Amplify, Proactive Candidate Outreach Subscription Solution

"As we discussed on CNBC last week, the job market is very much tilted in the workers' favor," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We recognized months ago that for businesses to attract talent, they must change their recruiting efforts into a more creative and proactive approach. Amplify actively campaigns job posts to a massive audience of potential talent profiles to get the candidates interested and engaged."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions , today announced it has launched Amplify, an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered solution for proactive candidate outreach. Amplify leverages Recruiter.com AI software to search and market to passive candidates, transforming job posting into an active talent identification and engagement process.

Talent acquisition is increasingly leveraging AI in its recruiting efforts, bringing scale to manual processes. In its AI in Recruitment Market report, IndustryArc predicts that the AI recruiting market will grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2020-2025, up from $580M in 2019. Growing demand from a tight job market and strong demand for specialized talent may further advance the utilization of technological methods for candidate outreach.

"We believe that AI adoption in the recruiting process will continue to accelerate, as companies realize the benefits of a higher scale of proactive candidate outreach," said Xuan Smith, CTO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com's vision is that recruiting is fundamentally a very human process, you have to talk to people to both assess their skills and sell them on the company's mission. However, with a tight job market and the potential for a further trend of increased churn and higher resignations, companies are asking how they can talk to more people, and the types of people who may not be actively applying to their jobs. Recruiter.com's new Amplify product should help employers reach out at scale to millions of people, transforming a simple job post into a sophisticated recruitment marketing campaign."