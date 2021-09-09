checkAd

Recruiter.com Launches Amplify, Proactive Candidate Outreach Subscription Solution

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Artificial intelligence transforms job posts into active recruitment marketingNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today …

Artificial intelligence transforms job posts into active recruitment marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced it has launched Amplify, an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered solution for proactive candidate outreach. Amplify leverages Recruiter.com AI software to search and market to passive candidates, transforming job posting into an active talent identification and engagement process.

"As we discussed on CNBC last week, the job market is very much tilted in the workers' favor," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "We recognized months ago that for businesses to attract talent, they must change their recruiting efforts into a more creative and proactive approach. Amplify actively campaigns job posts to a massive audience of potential talent profiles to get the candidates interested and engaged."

Foto: Accesswire

Talent acquisition is increasingly leveraging AI in its recruiting efforts, bringing scale to manual processes. In its AI in Recruitment Market report, IndustryArc predicts that the AI recruiting market will grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2020-2025, up from $580M in 2019. Growing demand from a tight job market and strong demand for specialized talent may further advance the utilization of technological methods for candidate outreach.

"We believe that AI adoption in the recruiting process will continue to accelerate, as companies realize the benefits of a higher scale of proactive candidate outreach," said Xuan Smith, CTO of Recruiter.com. "Recruiter.com's vision is that recruiting is fundamentally a very human process, you have to talk to people to both assess their skills and sell them on the company's mission. However, with a tight job market and the potential for a further trend of increased churn and higher resignations, companies are asking how they can talk to more people, and the types of people who may not be actively applying to their jobs. Recruiter.com's new Amplify product should help employers reach out at scale to millions of people, transforming a simple job post into a sophisticated recruitment marketing campaign."

Seite 1 von 2
Recruiter.com Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Launches Amplify, Proactive Candidate Outreach Subscription Solution Artificial intelligence transforms job posts into active recruitment marketingNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Recruiter.com Acquires Flexible Talent Solutions Leader, the Novo Group
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
11.08.21Recruiter.com AI Platform Helps Leading Companies Identify Diverse Talent
Accesswire | Analysen