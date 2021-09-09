Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Provisional Registration as a Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received provisional registration from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing ("Gaming Board") as a sports wagering service provider and is now able to refer customers in Pennsylvania to licensed sports books in return for commission payments. The Gaming Control Board has listed VegasWinners as a registered gaming service provider during its investigation and pending final approval by the Board. This means that VegasWINNERS is immediately eligible to conduct affiliate marketing services for its Pennsylvania partners.

The State of Pennsylvania is home to more than 12 million people and some of the country's most beloved sports teams, Pennsylvania is one of the top sports betting markets in America in terms of revenue generation. The Pennsylvania market has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2018. Pennsylvania has been firmly in the position of third-largest sports wagering market in America since 2019. It reported an annual betting handle of just under $1.5 billion that year. Pennsylvania finished 2020 with $3.5 billion in sports bets placed. This is a year-over-year growth of 140 percent despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on bettors and sportsbooks alike. It appears the PA sports betting market weathered the COVID storm better than most other states. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/pennsylvania/sports-betting-revenue/.

"We're honored to receive a provisional registration as a sports wagering service provider in Pennsylvania. After 36 years in this industry, I have a deep understanding of the flagship betting states. In all of America, Pennsylvania has always been one of the states with the most enthusiastic sports bettors. I'm proud to say we are now registered or approved to send bettors to licensed sportsbooks in 9 states. This was always our vision. The plan is becoming the reality." stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.