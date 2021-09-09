checkAd

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Provisional Registration as a Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced it has received provisional registration from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing ("Gaming Board") as a sports wagering service provider and is now able to refer customers in Pennsylvania to licensed sports books in return for commission payments. The Gaming Control Board has listed VegasWinners as a registered gaming service provider during its investigation and pending final approval by the Board. This means that VegasWINNERS is immediately eligible to conduct affiliate marketing services for its Pennsylvania partners.

Foto: Accesswire

The State of Pennsylvania is home to more than 12 million people and some of the country's most beloved sports teams, Pennsylvania is one of the top sports betting markets in America in terms of revenue generation. The Pennsylvania market has grown rapidly since its launch in November 2018. Pennsylvania has been firmly in the position of third-largest sports wagering market in America since 2019. It reported an annual betting handle of just under $1.5 billion that year. Pennsylvania finished 2020 with $3.5 billion in sports bets placed. This is a year-over-year growth of 140 percent despite the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic imposed on bettors and sportsbooks alike. It appears the PA sports betting market weathered the COVID storm better than most other states. For further information, please see https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/pennsylvania/sports-betting-revenue/.

"We're honored to receive a provisional registration as a sports wagering service provider in Pennsylvania. After 36 years in this industry, I have a deep understanding of the flagship betting states. In all of America, Pennsylvania has always been one of the states with the most enthusiastic sports bettors. I'm proud to say we are now registered or approved to send bettors to licensed sportsbooks in 9 states. This was always our vision. The plan is becoming the reality." stated Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Provisional Registration as a Sports Wagering Service Provider from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Bureau of Licensing LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...