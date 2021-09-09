checkAd

‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today published the results its annual survey that provides insights into consumer TV viewing behaviors and preferences and how the pandemic accelerated the ongoing shift to TV streaming.

National Research Group, a leading global insights and strategy firm, conducted the survey* on behalf of Roku, America’s leading TV streaming platform**, expanding on previous years’ annual “cord-cutting” studies.

The survey found that, over the last year, the shift to TV streaming was accelerated by the pandemic with more content –– including live programming and new movie releases –– moving to TV streaming. The ease-of-use, cost-savings, and content quality of TV streaming was shown to have extremely broad, intergenerational appeal among American consumers.

“Amid a year of uncertainty, this survey puts data behind what we at Roku have believed since our founding in 2002: all TV will be streamed,” said Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and CEO. “These results show that TV streaming has passed a tipping point. Even more exciting, it’s bringing more people together, starting new conversations, and giving viewers of every generation more of the content they love, while also making it more accessible. TV streaming is here to stay.”

Full survey results can be found here, and please visit our blog for additional insights and commentary on the results. Happy Streaming!

* Methodology: Between July 24 and July 30, 2021, on behalf of Roku, Inc. NRG surveyed online n=2,852 18-70 year olds in the U.S. who watch at least 5 hours of TV per week via traditional pay TV (i.e. cable, satellite, or telco service) or a streaming service.

** Based on hours streamed – April 2021 Hypothesis Group

About Roku, Inc.
Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

About National Research Group
National Research Group (NRG) is a leading global insights and strategy firm at the intersection of content, culture and technology. The world’s leading marketers turn to us for insights into growth and strategy for any content, anywhere, on any device. To learn more, visit www.nationalresearchgroup.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to those related to the shift to TV streaming, including the trends around and timing and benefits of that shift; and the features, benefits, growth and reach of the Roku platform. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Roku, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Roku’s website and are available from Roku without charge.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.

Disclaimer

