Redspin Momentum Continues for DoD’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Services

Redspin, a division of CynergisTek (NYSE American: CTEK), and the first organization authorized as a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), announces continued momentum for its CMMC readiness and assessment services with the signing of nearly $400,000 in multiple new client agreements.

The United States Department of Defense (DoD) is aiming to reduce the estimated $600 billion in cybercrime losses impacting the nation’s military supply chain every year by requiring a third-party cybersecurity assessment of contractors with access to federal contract information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI). The Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (OUSD) will begin a phased rollout requiring contractors to achieve CMMC certification and many Organizations Seeking Certification (OSCs) realize that becoming CMMC certified is not a simple process and requires months of preparation which is driving demand for CMMC readiness services in the market. In addition, there are only a limited number of Authorized C3PAOs able to perform CMMC assessments today, making it a race for organizations to secure a spot in line once these authorized vendors, including Redspin, are eligible to start assessments.

“As the first organization to pass a CMMC assessment, we know first-hand the work it takes to not only evaluate that policies and procedures include provisions around FCI and CUI but that practices are in place and understood at the enterprise level – meaning the entire company in some fashion is involved in being CMMC ready,” says Mac McMillan, CEO and President of CynergisTek. “In recent weeks, we’ve seen an uptick in requests from Defense Industrial Base (DIB) contractors who are feeling the pressure to ensure they are ready to meet changing DoD contract requirements. Many of those starting to prepare for their assessment, are choosing to partner for pre-assessment consulting work to help ready them for a CMMC assessment, while others are scheduling their CMMC Level 1 or Level 3 certification assessments which we anticipate will start next quarter. Our early preparation to meet this demand is showing positive results in driving revenue growth.”