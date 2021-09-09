checkAd

BrightSpire Capital to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s senior management team is scheduled to conduct virtual meetings with investors at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference on September 21-22, 2021. For more information on scheduling a meeting with the Company, please contact investor relations or your Bank of America Merrill Lynch representative.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.

