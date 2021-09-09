checkAd

ReelTime TV Now Live on Android TV to 80 Million Monthly Active Devices Exceeding 200 Million Potential Viewers on ReelTime TV Network

SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC PK:RLTR) announced that its ReelTime TV is now available to watch on Android TV. 

Android TV OS now reaches over 80 million monthly active devices. The ReelTime TV channels contain a combination of ReelTime Media original programming as well as serving up additional other cutting-edge content. ReelTime TV is currently also available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. 

Android TV is a smart TV operating system based on Android and developed by Google for television sets, digital media players, set-top boxes, and soundbars. A successor to Google TV, it features a user interface designed around content discovery and voice search, content aggregation from various media apps and services, and integration with other recent Google technologies such as Assistant, Cast, and Knowledge Graph. 

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated, “Adding ReelTime TV to the Android TV offering is a very big milestone in building the ReelTime TV distribution network. Android TV has a very strong following and has emerged as a leader in the connected TV industry.  Our ad supported network allows advertisers that have seen a decline in viewership and engagement with traditional cable and over the air TV to reach the cable cutting audience.” 

According to Rethink TV, by the end of 2022, over 99 million devices globally will be running Android TV. Despite the pushback from major cable operators, Android TV keeps expanding its market shares. 

All recently filed financials incorporate an enhanced level of disclosure that is intended to meet the criteria of the highest levels of the OTC Markets and beyond. 

In other News:

ReelTime’s CEO Pledges Personal Shares and Vows to Reduce Potential Dilution by More than 50% in Debt Reduction Plan Leading to Uplist 

LoudMouth News to Join ReelTime TVs Fall Lineup Expanding Beyond Radio While Broadening its Subjects to Over 150 Million Potential Viewers 

ReelTime's Dilution Reduced by 20 Million Arising From Negotiated Settlement in Their Favor 

ReelTime to Launch Roku Channel ReelTime TV to 51.2 Million Monthly Active Users, Expanding Content Distribution and Advertising Revenues Using Technology 

ReelTime Media reached a technology/software license and development agreement with Baristas (OTC:BCCI) 'Munchie Magic.' The licensing agreement secures Munchie Magic global perpetual, exclusive access to use the technology and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions for use with the Munchie Magic Virtual Restaurant or other convenience store delivery concepts.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me! Edward Edwards, the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time,' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com. 

