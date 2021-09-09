Adhera Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Andrew Reaume to Board of Directors

Dr. Reaume is President and CEO of Melior Discovery, Inc., which he co-founded in 2005, building it into a robust, self-sustaining drug discovery organization and leader in pharmaceutical drug repositioning using the unique theraTRACE platform comprised of multiplexed in vivo disease models. He subsequently spun off two sister companies, Melior Pharmaceuticals I, Inc., Melior Pharmaceuticals II, LLC, for the purpose of developing proprietary clinical stage drug candidates.

Baton Rouge, LA, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCPK: ATRX) ("Adhera" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew G. Reaume, Ph.D., MBA to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Reaume has been responsible for raising over $15 million of investment capital for the Melior businesses and completed over $40 million in partnering deals, including research partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies. He was responsible for spearheading and continues to oversee a complex global development partnership with an Asian pharmaceutical partner.

Prior to Melior, Dr. Reaume held leadership roles in drug discovery and business analytics at NYSE-listed Pfizer and NASDAQ-listed Cephalon, which was acquired in 2011 by Teva Pharmaceuticals for $6.8 billion. In aggregate, he has more than twenty-five years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He received his MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he graduated with honors in Entrepreneurial Management. He received his PhD in genetics from the University of Connecticut.

“I am thrilled to welcome Andrew to our Board of Directors as we position to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials of MLR-1019 and MLR-1023 for Parkinson’s disease and Type 1 diabetes, respectively,” commented Andrew Kucharchuk, Chief Executive Officer at Adhera. “His decades of experience spanning the drug development spectrum and unprecedented understanding of these drug candidates will be invaluable in planned clinical trials, as will his business acumen and industry experience in identifying other drugs for accelerated development.”

“I am excited to join Adhera as a Director and look forward to lending my experience and network to assist in the next stage of development for some truly compelling therapeutics where there are clear areas of unmet medical need,” said Dr. Reaume. “Significant investment has gone into MLR-1019 and MLR-1023 already and we’re making strides expeditiously for what should be extremely valuable clinical research.”