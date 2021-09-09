USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second …

After a fantastic 2021 Q2 that increased revenue over 50% compared to 2021 Q1, Grogan reported that USAQ also raised $750,000 in growth capital to continue expanding its digital medicine and point of care testing footprint.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second quarter financial results and projections for both current and future products.

"We're continuing to expand our customer base, so we'll be investing in our sales and marketing to increase our revenue run rate, and we also have new products in our pipeline," said Grogan to SCV's Stuart Smith. "These are digital therapeutic monitoring products, so part of this investment will be directed to accelerating these new products."

The interview also brings up Grogan's recent paper, Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool, and the rise of both allergies and allergic asthmas over the last 30-40 years. Part of the issue, according to Grogan, is a lack of board-certified allergists. Primary care doctors are having to fulfill multiple roles that in the past were being dealt with in the specialist domain. USAQ's product line ‘AllergiEnd' is providing this necessary solution for primary care providers.

The Allergy Management Tool"helps bridge the gap between the primary care or pediatric allergy knowledge and the patients' symptoms and history. And this is just one of many digital instruments that we're developing." Continues Grogan.

The pipeline of innovations from USAQ don't stop there. There are plans to soon release digital medicine instruments for managing hypertension and stress, anxiety and depression to put even more power in the hands of the independent primary care physician practices.

Regarding future prospects, Grogan is optimistic, saying, "We're very excited about our near-term opportunities."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-september-usa-equities-corp-us ....

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company's products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that heretofore would only have been referred to a specialist for treatment. The Company's products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary products and software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease populations.