checkAd

USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Autor: Accesswire
09.09.2021, 15:10  |  30   |   |   

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second quarter financial results and projections for both current and future products.

After a fantastic 2021 Q2 that increased revenue over 50% compared to 2021 Q1, Grogan reported that USAQ also raised $750,000 in growth capital to continue expanding its digital medicine and point of care testing footprint.

Foto: Accesswire

"We're continuing to expand our customer base, so we'll be investing in our sales and marketing to increase our revenue run rate, and we also have new products in our pipeline," said Grogan to SCV's Stuart Smith. "These are digital therapeutic monitoring products, so part of this investment will be directed to accelerating these new products."

The interview also brings up Grogan's recent paper, Allergies in Primary Care: A Study of the Allergy Management Evaluation Tool, and the rise of both allergies and allergic asthmas over the last 30-40 years. Part of the issue, according to Grogan, is a lack of board-certified allergists. Primary care doctors are having to fulfill multiple roles that in the past were being dealt with in the specialist domain. USAQ's product line ‘AllergiEnd' is providing this necessary solution for primary care providers.

The Allergy Management Tool"helps bridge the gap between the primary care or pediatric allergy knowledge and the patients' symptoms and history. And this is just one of many digital instruments that we're developing." Continues Grogan.

The pipeline of innovations from USAQ don't stop there. There are plans to soon release digital medicine instruments for managing hypertension and stress, anxiety and depression to put even more power in the hands of the independent primary care physician practices.

Regarding future prospects, Grogan is optimistic, saying, "We're very excited about our near-term opportunities."

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-september-usa-equities-corp-us ....

About USA Equities Corp.

USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ) is focused on providing value-based healthcare solutions, clinical informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior-based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The Company's products are intended to allow general practice physicians and other medical practitioners to increase revenues by cost effectively diagnosing and treating chronic diseases that heretofore would only have been referred to a specialist for treatment. The Company's products and information service portfolio are directed toward prevention, early detection, management and reversal of allergies, cardio-metabolic and other chronic diseases. Our principal objectives are to develop proprietary products and software tools, point of care devices and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's allergy prone, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease populations.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USAQ CEO Discusses Financial Improvements in Q2, Product Projections in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Troy Grogan, CEO of USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB:USAQ) ('the Company'), who provides an update on the Company's second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Reports First Ever Quarterly Profit for the Three Months Ending June ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Focus Graphite Announces Partnership with MU Conseils for the Lac Knife Project
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement
NextMart, Inc. - Shareholder Update
Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
NESR Joins the United Nations Global Compact
Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for its Third Quarter 2021
Autocar's Badass Dump Truck Named One as a 2021 Contractors' Top 50 New Products
Titel
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Again Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, ...
Sanofi To Acquire Kadmon To Further Strengthen Growth of Transplant Business
Empower Clinics Responds to Health Canada Classification
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Encore Energy And Azarga Uranium to Combine to Create Leading American Uranium ISR Company
RE Royalties Enters into CAD $2.3 Million Loan Agreement for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Grant of Options
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...