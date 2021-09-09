Let’s be real: Everyone loves guac – and we’re not afraid to pay extra for it. But, our attraction for green isn’t limited to our food choices, as this beloved shade is single-handedly infiltrating interior design in the form of kitchen cabinetry, tiles, décor and – you guessed it – paint! Today, GLIDDEN paint by PPG took its green- and guac-loving affinity to a whole new level by announcing its hand-picked 2022 Color of the Year: Guacamole (PPG1121-5).

This spirited yet soothing green brings an organic energy to any space, which is needed because we all know you’ve probably killed at least three plants this year. Our Glidden gurus recommend using the color Guacamole in your home with reckless abandon – just like ordering extra chips and guac at your favorite burrito joint.

According to a survey1 conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Glidden paint by PPG, over three in five (62%) Americans would be willing to use green paint somewhere in their home, and luckily, they have plenty of options to do so. The color complements a variety of spaces and styles, including kitchens with glossy white subway tiles, furniture with blonde wood tones, and the ever-present gold and matte black accents that millennials can’t get enough of. To give your home office extra zen or to create that bedroom retreat you’ve always dreamed of, Glidden paint by PPG recommends using the color Guacamole on all four walls and pairing with real or faux plants of all shapes and sizes.

“We’ve all saved beautiful green kitchens and earthy-inspired bedrooms on our Pinterest boards and TikToks over the past year and a half, driven by our need for calm, regrowth and rejuvenation after living through these ‘unprecedented times,’” said Kim Perry, Glidden paint color guru. “Now, with a little elbow grease and Glidden paint, DIYers and procrastipainters everywhere can make their social screenshots a reality and hopefully gear up for some ‘precedented’ times in the future.”