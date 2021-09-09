Cigna + Oscar Expands Affordable, Innovative Health Plans for Small Businesses in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri

“Small businesses across Kansas City and St. Louis need affordable and simple health insurance,” said Bruce Grimm, Cigna's senior vice president of segments. “Cigna + Oscar provides a new solution for small businesses by offering a variety of health plans that meet their employees’ health needs, and at a cost that helps make it possible to prosper.”

Cigna, a leading global health service company, and Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, today announced that Cigna + Oscar 1 small business health insurance will be available in Kansas City, KS and St. Louis and Kansas City, MO, pending regulatory approval.

Small businesses have reopened their doors at full capacity following the vaccine rollout, however, they are now being challenged with the COVID-19 variants and the risk they pose to their employees and families. Cigna + Oscar conducted a survey finding that 88 percent of small business owners are prioritizing employee health, and 66 percent said health insurance is more important in their budgets now than prior to the pandemic. In March 2021, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced $57 million in grant awards to support over 3,000 Kansas small businesses.

“We see the need to fight to keep small businesses open, especially as we head into another winter still facing this pandemic,” said Louis DeStefano, head of the small group business and senior vice president of growth at Oscar. “Cigna + Oscar offers affordable solutions to meet the unique challenges that many small business owners face as they work to keep their employees healthy.”

Small businesses across Kansas City, KS and St. Louis and Kansas City, MO with between one and 50 employees2 will have access to unique services driven by the combination of Cigna’s provider relationships and Oscar’s consumer-centric, tech-driven approach to customer service and care navigation, including:

Range of plan options across price points to meet the needs of every employee. Behavioral health benefits to help keep teams productive and healthy.

