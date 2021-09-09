checkAd

fuboTV Brings Live and On-Demand Sports, News and Entertainment to VIZIO SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, is now available on VIZIO SmartCast. With a subscription to fuboTV, SmartCast users can enjoy more than 100 channels streaming tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as leading news and entertainment content.

fuboTV Brings Live and On-Demand Sports, News and Entertainment to VIZIO SmartCast (Photo: Business Wire)

fuboTV is available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, packed with superior picture quality so users don’t miss a play. Paired with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars, viewers can enjoy a fully immersive home stadium and theatre experience.

“94% of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favorite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” said Len Landi, Senior Vice President, Business Development, fuboTV. “With today’s launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs, we’re bringing fuboTV’s premium viewing experience to VIZIO SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market. It’s a perfect marriage as we gear up for the fall sports season.”

The fuboTV app on VIZIO SmartCast TVs offers the following features:

  • Profiles: up to six users within a subscription can personalize their fuboTV experience. Profiles allow each individual user to have their own set of recordings (which never expire), personalized recommendations, and a program guide that is unique to their content preferences.
  • Customizable Guide: favorite channels to access the most watched programming first.
  • Record Series: never miss an episode with this feature that allows users to record the entire season of their favorite shows with just one click.
  • Record Teams: keep up with favorite teams without having to worry about missing any of the action! With just one click, users can record all games for a specific team to watch anytime.
  • Watch Next: this new feature lets users easily binge on a series. Once an episode ends they will automatically have the next episode suggested to them - making binge watching even easier.

“Sports continue to be one of the most popular categories of programming on television, so fuboTV’s offering with an impressive array of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast lineup,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development at VIZIO. “We are continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.”

