Astra CEO to Participate in Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), today announced that Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference.

Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
Presentation: Friday, September 10, 10:40 a.m. ET (7:40 a.m. PT)

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.astra.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Astra Space

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra’s first flight to space was within 4 years of its inception, making it the fastest company to reach space. Visit www.astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements.

