ZoomInfo Acquires RingLead, a Data Orchestration Leader, to Help Companies Combine, Cleanse, and Route Disparate Data Sources to Power Go-to-Market Activation

RingLead is a comprehensive data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Companies that subscribe to RingLead’s software-as-a-service benefit from a user-friendly, intuitive, and codeless interface that enables them to acquire and merge data from multiple third-party providers in order to enrich and standardize prospect and customer data assets. It enables companies to manage incomplete, inaccurate and inconsistent customer data that is siloed in disconnected systems to enable real-time, automated and accurate lead routing.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced it has acquired RingLead , an industry leader in data orchestration and revenue operations automation. ZoomInfo and RingLead will enable companies to streamline and execute data-driven go-to-market motions at scale based on high-quality, actionable data.

High-quality data is foundational to the success of sales and marketing teams, but data enters customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation systems from many different sources and with varying degrees of quality. Data orchestration is a method of compiling siloed data—along with other inconsistencies like duplicates, empty fields, inconsistent formatting, and unassignable records—and organizing it so that revenue teams can implement it. Data decay further undermines sales and marketing teams, who depend on multiple data sources to target, prioritize, and engage with buyers.

RingLead resolves these pain points by transforming raw, fragmented, and inaccurate data into valuable intelligence that can be used to build targeted audiences, trigger workflows, drive business decisions, and accelerate revenue growth. Through an end-to-end platform, RingLead ingests, cleans, enhances, segments, scores, and routes companies’ data, then provides a flexible, customizable, and rules-driven approach to integrating this data into companies’ systems of record.

The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence layer and engagement layer within the ZoomInfo platform, empowering customers to seamlessly manage their data across systems and revenue teams. This allows them to convert additional leads into revenue more efficiently.

“A clean and unified view of the customer is absolutely critical for go-to-market teams—often the difference between winning and losing a sale,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “The acquisition of RingLead allows our customers to marry ZoomInfo intelligence with other data sources to create a unified view of their customers and shorten the path from data to engagement. These are prerequisites for effective, data-driven automation. RingLead helps us take the next step in continuing to build a comprehensive, modern go-to-market platform where data and insights drive intelligent and automated orchestration.”