Amazon and Best Buy Announce New Fire TV Smart TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba

“Fire TV’s vision is to unite the best hardware, software, and Alexa voice control to make entertainment simple, delightful, and affordable,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Today, we’re thrilled that Best Buy is bringing Pioneer back to the TV space and helping Toshiba to showcase the power of far-field voice – all with Fire TV built-in.”

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) today announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer and an upcoming Toshiba series featuring far-field voice. Both series are optimized for Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment and the always-available intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience for the living room.

“We’re excited to continue our work with Amazon to bring our customers new Fire TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy. “The new lineup gives our customers even more options to get the latest technology that fits their needs.”

The Fire TV relationship between Best Buy and Amazon started in 2018 with the introduction of 18 smart TV models from Toshiba and Insignia. Today, the companies offer more than 80 different smart TVs with Fire TV built-in in the U.S. and Canada. Over the past three years, customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV, with an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com. This year customers also purchased a record-setting number of Fire TV smart TVs, from brands including Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year's event.

Pioneer continues to innovate with a 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV lineup

The Pioneer smart TV with Fire TV lineup is a new addition to the Fire TV family of devices and delivers a stunning TV viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD for impeccable clarity, contrasts, and colors across 43” and 50” model sizes. The Pioneer series will feature picture-in-picture functionalityi* and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. For audio, the series features multi-room music capabilities and surround-sound experiences through DTS Virtual X. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, customers can use their voice to discover and watch over one million movies and TV episodes from leading apps and easily manage picture and sound settings across the series.

Toshiba invests in delivering new far-field TV series

Best Buy will also deliver an all-new series of Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV that utilize far-field voice natively through a 4-array microphone built into the TVs. Customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of Alexa hands-free on the Toshiba series, allowing for voice interactions from across the room. Alexa helps you get more out of your TV—view and control connected devices, get tailored content recommendations, watch the latest entertainment on your favorite apps on your biggest screen, and more.

The series, expected by Spring 2022, will also deliver high-end picture quality in large format sizes (55”, 65” & 75”) and will include motion processing and local dimming. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Availability

The Pioneer series will be available in 43” and 50” at Amazon and Best Buy. The 43” will begin shipping in late September and the 50” will ship early November in the United States and Canada.

Customers who purchase their Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon can conveniently pick them up at their local Best Buy store.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers’ everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We have nearly 1,000 stores and about 100,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

i With compatible devices

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210909005580/en/