checkAd

Amazon and Best Buy Announce New Fire TV Smart TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

(NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) today announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer and an upcoming Toshiba series featuring far-field voice. Both series are optimized for Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment and the always-available intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience for the living room.

“Fire TV’s vision is to unite the best hardware, software, and Alexa voice control to make entertainment simple, delightful, and affordable,” said Daniel Rausch, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Today, we’re thrilled that Best Buy is bringing Pioneer back to the TV space and helping Toshiba to showcase the power of far-field voice – all with Fire TV built-in.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Short
Basispreis 3.760,24€
Hebel 14,84
Ask 2,13
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 3.291,58€
Hebel 14,48
Ask 1,95
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We’re excited to continue our work with Amazon to bring our customers new Fire TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba,” said Luke Motschenbacher, Category Officer at Best Buy. “The new lineup gives our customers even more options to get the latest technology that fits their needs.”

The Fire TV relationship between Best Buy and Amazon started in 2018 with the introduction of 18 smart TV models from Toshiba and Insignia. Today, the companies offer more than 80 different smart TVs with Fire TV built-in in the U.S. and Canada. Over the past three years, customers have purchased millions of Insignia and Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV, with an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.com. This year customers also purchased a record-setting number of Fire TV smart TVs, from brands including Toshiba and Insignia, during Prime Day and the two weeks leading up to this year's event.

Pioneer continues to innovate with a 4K UHD smart TV with Fire TV lineup

The Pioneer smart TV with Fire TV lineup is a new addition to the Fire TV family of devices and delivers a stunning TV viewing experience in 4K Ultra HD for impeccable clarity, contrasts, and colors across 43” and 50” model sizes. The Pioneer series will feature picture-in-picture functionalityi* and High Dynamic Range specs such as HDR10 and Dolby Vision. For audio, the series features multi-room music capabilities and surround-sound experiences through DTS Virtual X. With the included Voice Remote with Alexa, customers can use their voice to discover and watch over one million movies and TV episodes from leading apps and easily manage picture and sound settings across the series.

Toshiba invests in delivering new far-field TV series

Best Buy will also deliver an all-new series of Toshiba smart TVs with Fire TV that utilize far-field voice natively through a 4-array microphone built into the TVs. Customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of Alexa hands-free on the Toshiba series, allowing for voice interactions from across the room. Alexa helps you get more out of your TV—view and control connected devices, get tailored content recommendations, watch the latest entertainment on your favorite apps on your biggest screen, and more.

The series, expected by Spring 2022, will also deliver high-end picture quality in large format sizes (55”, 65” & 75”) and will include motion processing and local dimming. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

Availability

The Pioneer series will be available in 43” and 50” at Amazon and Best Buy. The 43” will begin shipping in late September and the 50” will ship early November in the United States and Canada.

Customers who purchase their Fire TV smart TVs on Amazon can conveniently pick them up at their local Best Buy store.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers’ everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores or invite us into their homes. We have nearly 1,000 stores and about 100,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

i With compatible devices

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon and Best Buy Announce New Fire TV Smart TVs from Pioneer and Toshiba (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon and Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) today announced a new lineup of smart TVs with Fire TV built-in from Pioneer and an upcoming Toshiba series featuring far-field voice. Both series are optimized for Fire TV’s content-forward approach to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrIntroducing the All-New Fire TV Family—Including the First Ever Amazon-Built TVs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Da geht die Post ab
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
08.09.21Google und T-Systems bauen 'souveräne Cloud' für Deutschland
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Weiter seitwärts
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächer - Große Techwerte stützen Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21Aktien New York: Dow schwächer - Nasdaq mit Rekord dank Big Tech
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.09.21Verdacht auf Schwarzarbeit: Razzia bei Amazon in Bad Oldesloe
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Darum ist die Rivian-Aktie 80 Milliarden Dollar wert (und BMW nur 60)
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.09.21IPO/ROUNDUP: Bertelsmann plant Börsengang des Dienstleistungsgeschäfts Majorel
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Aktien: Apple auf Rekordhoch und vor Neubewertung
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare