Reneo Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies
for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases, today announced that management will be participating in five investor conferences during the month of September.
Details for the upcoming conferences are as follows:
Conference: Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference
Date: September 8-10, 2021
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Conference: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 13-15, 2021
Format: Presentation available for on-demand viewing (beginning 7:00am ET, September 13); one-on-one investor meetings
Conference: Baird’s 2021 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 1:20-1:50 PM PT
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Conference: SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines
Date: September 22-23, 2021
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Conference: Cantor Fitzgerald’s Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: September 30, 2021
Time: 8:40-9:10 AM ET
Format: Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Reneo is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes. REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.
Contacts:
Joyce Allaire
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
Vinny Jindal
Chief Financial Officer
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
investors@reneopharma.com
