Berkshire Grey Partners with AHS to Accelerate Next-Generation Warehouse Robotics for Fortune 100 eCommerce and 3PL Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.09.2021, 15:12  |  37   |   |   

Leader in Intelligent Enterprise Robotics expands partner network with established system integrator of fulfillment and distribution solutions

A Media Snippet accompanying this release is available by clicking on the image or link below:

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey, Inc., (Nasdaq: BGRY), the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, is partnering with Advanced Handling Systems (AHS), a leading system integrator of fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain, to help companies grow despite the labor shortages and logistics challenges that are straining the supply chain.

This partnership combines AI-enabled robotic automation and system design and integration services to deliver next generation warehouse robotics to the world’s largest and best-known eCommerce and third party logistics (3PL) providers.

“Berkshire Grey’s Intelligent Enterprise Robotic solutions set the industry standard – they have the most robust robotics portfolio, handling the broadest range of SKUs,” said Drew Eubank, Sr. Director of Engineering at AHS. “AHS brings a 40-year customer portfolio that spans Fortune 100 brands to emerging eCommerce leaders and they know that robotic automation is core to their supply chain strategy if they’re going to remain competitive. That’s why we’re partnering with Berkshire Grey – to accelerate the integration of next generation robotic solutions into our customers’ warehouses and facilities.”

As more companies feel the pressures of the eCommerce boom and labor shortage, Berkshire Grey’s AI-powered robotic solutions are improving fulfillment across eCommerce and 3PL industries by increasing fulfillment throughput by up to 3X. AHS, an established leader in traditional material handling, is evolving their innovation portfolio through this partnership to help companies streamline processes, improve employee productivity, and deliver flexible solutions that scale.

“Only five percent of companies currently have any level of robotic automation in their warehouses and are at risk of losing market share because they can’t keep up with demand — we can help fix that,” said James Hendrickson, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Global Alliances at Berkshire Grey. “Partnering with AHS allows us to deliver a comprehensive robotic automation portfolio, accelerate the adoption of AI and robotics and enable warehouse supply chains across industries to scale and grow.”

