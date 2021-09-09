Celanese Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Celanese US Holdings LLC’s 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2023
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) (“Celanese”), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Celanese US Holdings LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Celanese (the “Company”), to purchase up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed €300,000,000 (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”), of its outstanding 1.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1492691008) (the “Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 25, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.
The following table sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 8, 2021 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Time”):
|
Title of Security
|
ISIN
|
Outstanding Principal Amount
|
Maximum Acceptance Amount
|
Principal Amount Tendered
|
Principal Amount Accepted
|
Total Consideration(1)
|
1.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”)*
|
XS1492691008
|
€750,000,000
|
€300,000,000
|
€412,941,000
|
€300,000,000
|
€1,027.35
* Listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Notes may be redeemed by the Company at par plus accrued interest on any date from June 26, 2023.
(1) For each €1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Time and accepted for purchase. The Total Consideration shown includes the Early Tender Premium.
Since tenders of the Notes exceeded the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the Company is accepting Notes only on a prorated basis. The aggregate principal amount of each holder’s validly tendered Notes accepted was determined by multiplying the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered by such holder by a proration factor of approximately 72.76667%, and subject to the rounding and further scaling provisions details in the Offer to Purchase.
|
