Celanese Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Celanese US Holdings LLC’s 1.125% Senior Notes Due 2023

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) (“Celanese”), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced the early results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Celanese US Holdings LLC, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of Celanese (the “Company”), to purchase up to an aggregate principal amount not to exceed €300,000,000 (the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”), of its outstanding 1.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (ISIN: XS1492691008) (the “Notes”), subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 25, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The following table sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on September 8, 2021 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Time”):