Lippert Acquires Furrion Holdings Limited

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:03   

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) (the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. (“Lippert”), a manufacturer and supplier of a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Furrion Holdings Limited (“Furrion”), a leading distributor of a large range of appliances and other products to OEMs and aftermarket customers in the recreational vehicle, specialty vehicle, utility trailer, horse trailer, marine, transit bus, and school bus industries.

Furrion has become a premier supplier of appliance, appliance accessories, and audio-visual products since entering the RV industry in 2007 and is best known for innovating new appliance products and introducing state-of-the-art technologies into the recreation space. Furrion’s robust catalog of electronics and appliances complement Lippert’s OEM product roadmap by adding audio-visual components, observation camera systems, a full range of kitchen appliances, and energy and power management systems that will allow Lippert to offer a wider range of products to the industry.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Furrion to the Lippert family. To further facilitate successful integration of the Furrion team, we have made a number of a key leadership appointments to position us for growth,” said Jason Lippert, President and CEO of Lippert. “First, we have named Andrew Mock as Senior Vice President of Furrion North America. Andrew has been with Lippert since 2014, and during that time, he has held many sales roles, most recently Vice President of Sales for Lippert’s RV OEM Business. Throughout Andrew’s time at Lippert, he has cultivated several key OEM relationships in the RV industry and was critical in growing Furrion sales during the time of our distribution relationship from 2015 through 2019. Andrew has a deep knowledge of the products and customers in the RV OEM space, and I am confident he will bring this expertise to drive future product development in the space.”

