Wejo to Participate in Piper Sandler’s Global Technology and Citi's 2021 Global Technology Investor Conferences

At the conferences, Wejo Founder and CEO Richard Barlow and CFO John Maxwell will discuss the company’s mission to revolutionize the way we live, work and travel through connected vehicle data, as well as the company’s ability to analyze this data quickly and efficiently, and why its data is an invaluable tool for a wide range of companies and organisations.

On May 28, 2021, Wejo entered into a definitive merger agreement with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO). The transaction, which included a fully committed $100 million PIPE included support from lead strategic investors including Palantir Technologies Inc. and General Motors, Microsoft, and Sompo Holdings of Japan.

Notable Wejo highlights include:

Wejo collects more than 16 billion data points a day – across a network of 11 million vehicles

Wejo’s data comes directly from cars, and its cloud data platform, Wejo ADEPT, has many useful applications, including analyzing traffic patterns to minimizing congestion and increasing road safety, among many others.

Wejo serves a growing and varied customer base that includes fleet and logistics firms, research institutions, mapping technology vendors, vehicle manufacturers, construction and real estate firms, as well as DOTs and mobility organizations like NCDOT.

The total number of connected vehicles on the road is expected to triple this decade to 600 million, and the connected vehicle data ecosystem itself is expanding rapidly.

According to McKinsey, by 2030, approximately 95% of new vehicles sold globally will be connected, up from approximately 50% today, and the global market opportunity of the resulting data is estimated to reach $600 billion by 2030. Connected vehicles are fitted with hundreds of sensors, each telling the story of the vehicle’s current state and how it is used. Advanced communication systems then exchange individual vehicle, journey and geospatial information with personal smart devices, other vehicles, IoT devices and transportation infrastructure, such as roadside traffic cabinets. As connected vehicles and smart mobility infrastructure expand, along with the seamless flow of data between them, drivers will benefit from improved safety and efficiency in the transportation network, from intersections to arterial and highways.