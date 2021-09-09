checkAd

HSBC Global Wallet Expands Currency Offerings and Provides New Platform Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 15:18  |  19   |   |   

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), announced new offerings today for current and new Business Banking customers who buy from or sell to international companies. With HSBC Global Wallet, small and medium sized businesses can now receive, pay, hold and transfer funds between currencies in the same FDIC-insured, US based business account. HSBC Global Wallet is distinguished as the first multi-currency digital wallet accessed from a major US bank’s main business banking platform with local payment and collections capabilities.

HSBC Global Wallet has expanded its currency offerings to include Chinese Yuan, Japanese Yen, Swiss Francs and Malaysian Ringgit and will continue to add currencies over time.

Since early adopters started using HSBC Global Wallet in May 2021, the platform has supported Euros, American Dollars, UK Pound Sterling, Hong Kong Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Australian Dollars.

Now, HSBC Global Wallet will also allow customers to both pay and receive payment in multiple foreign currencies, as well as hold and transfer currencies, all from the same business account. The ability to “receive and pay like a local” saves clients time and money, reduces fees and ensures that international payments are made simple and efficient with a single-account solution.

“This innovative solution is fully integrated with HSBC’s existing business banking platform, bringing the strength of the HSBC international network to our small and medium-sized business US customers, supporting a much more efficient expansion of their international businesses,” said Drew Douglas, Head of Liquidity & Cash Management, US and Canada.

Sending money internationally is often a complex and time-consuming process, with foreign exchange rates frequently changing and high transaction fees. Targeted at small- and medium-sized US businesses with international supply chains, HSBC Global Wallet enables payments and collections US businesses the ability to operate globally with greater confidence.

Click here to learn more about HSBC Global Wallet, including a video illustrating the wallet’s functionality. HSBC Global Wallet provides instant access to currencies from within customers’ day-to-day banking platform, allowing for greater visibility of cash flow, and is backed by the trust and security of HSBC’s global network, with more than 1.3 million business customers in 53 markets.

Note to editors:

About HSBC

HSBC USA

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. In the United States, deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC, investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

HSBC Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HSBC Global Wallet Expands Currency Offerings and Provides New Platform Capabilities HSBC Bank USA, N.A., (HSBC), announced new offerings today for current and new Business Banking customers who buy from or sell to international companies. With HSBC Global Wallet, small and medium sized businesses can now receive, pay, hold and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Electronic Arts Celebrates NFL Kickoff With Global Madden NFL 22 Free-to-play Trial Across ...
Walmart Highlights Sustainability Commitments with Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance as Part ...
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Direct Offering of Preferred ...
Enervee Launches Innovative “Eco Financing” Program to Help Consumers Purchase Energy-efficient ...
Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21HSBC initiates legal proceedings against El Salvador, claiming Supreme Court ruling was a denial of justice and breach of El Salvador-United Kingdom Bilateral Investment Treaty
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21HSBC and Microsoft Join Forces to Support the New Feeding America Workforce Development Initiative
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten